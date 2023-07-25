Indian Idol 10 Fame Ashish Kulkarni And Marathi Actress Swanandi Tikekar Are Now Engaged

Indian Idol 12 fame and singer Ashish Kulkarni got engaged to Marathi actress Swanandi Tikekar in a dreamy ceremony held in Mumbai on July 24. The engagement ceremony was a close-knit affair, attended by their nearest and dearest. The couple surprised their fans when they made their relationship public just a few days ago, and now, their engagement pictures are making round on social media.

Ashish Kulkarni posted a series of romantic photos with Swanandi and expressed his happiness captioning the pictures with a heartfelt message, “You are my home, my only home! #Engaged." The post was adorned with a red heart and infinity emoji. The singer’s friends, fans, and fellow celebrities flooded the comment section with well wishes and love for the couple.

Swanandi Tikekar also shared her excitement by sharing adorable snapshots from the engagement ceremony with Ashish. In her caption, the actress announced, “And We’re Engaged!" Fellow actress Amruta Khanvilkar was quick to congratulate Swanandi, leaving a sweet message on her post. Other celebrities like Sayli Kamble and Shreya Bugade also joined in to extend their heartfelt wishes to the happy couple.

At their engagement ceremony, Ashish Kulkarni exuded elegance and charm in a navy blue nawab suit, while Swanandi Tikekar looked absolutely beautiful in a radiant pink gown. As the engagement pictures circulate on social media, fans are left in suspense, as the couple has chosen to keep their wedding date under wraps for now.