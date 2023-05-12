India's Best Dancer 3: Samarpan Lama Impresses Judge Sonali Bendre With His Marathi Skills

Get ready for a double dose of entertainment as India’s Best Dancer Season 3 gears up for an exciting episode this Saturday. With the competition heating up, the ‘Best 13′ will be joining forces with their choreographers to deliver some breathtaking performances that will leave the judges and viewers in awe. Judges Sonali Bendre, Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis will have the difficult task of selecting the best among the best. One of the standout performers, Samarpan Lama, also left a lasting impression on Sonali with his unique style and charm.

In the upcoming episode, Samarpan will be seen inviting Sonali Bendre on stage and trying to impress her in Marathi, a language he says he has learned online. Despite making a few mistakes, Samarpan’s efforts to impress the Bollywood beauty brought a smile to viewers’ faces.

Samarpan made an attempt to charm Sonali Bendre by saying: “Tumala khup chan deeste," which Sonali corrected to: “Tumi khup chan deeste (You look very nice)." Undeterred, he tried another line and complimented her smile by saying - “Tumcha smile khup godh aahe." Sonali responded with a beaming smile, saying: “Tumcha smile khup godh hai (Your smile is very sweet)."

Later, Samarpan asked Sonali for a dance and gave her a rose. The pair grooved to the music of the song Pyar Kiya To Nibhana from the movie Major Saab.

In a previous episode, Samarpan’s performance was so impressive that Geeta Kapur called him over and jokingly said, “Ye pair mujhe dede Thakur (Give me your legs, Thakur)" and went on to apply ‘Kaal Teeka’ on his feet as a sign of good luck.

Geeta praised Samarpan’s exceptional talent and said that it was beautiful and lovely to watch him perform. She expressed her amazement at his talent, given that it is his first reality show. She also expressed her love for his moves, and craft and said that she was “proud" of him.

Sonali Bendre has been ruling the hearts of the audience with her appearances on television shows. Before this, she cemented her place as one of the successful actresses in Bollywood with her performances in films like Sarfarosh, Diljale and Hum Saath Saath Hain.