India’s Best Dancer 3: Shakti Kapoor Recalls Padmini Kolhapure Called Him ‘Jeejs’ Before His Marriage

Shakti Kapoor shares a close bond with his sister-in-law Padmini Kolhapure. The two are set to appear on Sunday’s episode of India’s Best Dancer 3. The ‘Parivaar Special’ segment will celebrate the power of family. The presence of Shakti Kapoor and Padmini Kolhapure will make the upcoming episode even more exciting. The audience will take a walk down memory lane as Hansvi and choreographer Rutuja Junnarkar deliver a mesmerizing performance to the timeless chartbuster from 1982, Yeh Galiyan Yeh Chaubara.

On the episode Shakti Kapoor, who is married to Shivangi Kapoor, Padmini’s Kolhapure’s elder sister, recalled his time working with the actress on the film Swami Dada. Hesaid, as quoted by ANI, “Even before marriage, while I was shooting for the film Swami Dada, Padmini started calling me Jeejs on set. She understood my love for her sister, Shivangi Kolhapure, and Padmini knew I wished to marry her sister. Soon, every woman, not just Padmini, started referring to me as Jeej. I became an International Jeejs!"

During their appearance on India’s Best Dancer 3, Shakti Kapoor and Padmini Kolhapure will grace the stage with their scintillating performances alongside the show’s talented contestants. Padmini will team up with the male contestants, while Shakti will join forces with the female participants. Together, they will enthral the audience with their energetic dance performance, showcasing their exceptional chemistry and talent.

The dynamic duo will perform on several popular Bollywood iconic tracks, including Tunna Tunna, Tumse Milkar Na Jaane Kyu, Puchho Na Yaar Kya Hua, Gadbad Ho Gayee, and Aa Dekhen Zara. Their outstanding performances will receive reviews from the esteemed panel of judges, consisting of Sonali Bendre, Geeta Kapur, and Terence Lewis.