India's Best Dancer Contestant Varun Dagar 'THRASHED' By Delhi Police in CP; Video Goes Viral

Varun Dagar, a busker dancer who once appeared in India's Best Dancer, claimed Delhi Police and parking managers in CP beat him up.

Last Updated: April 19, 2023, 10:05 IST

Varun Dagar claims he doesn't know why he was beaten up by police and parking manager in CP.
India’s Best Dancer contestant Varun Dagar took to Instagram and claimed he was assaulted by Delhi Police and a couple of parking managers after his performance in Connaught Place. The performer, on Tuesday, shared a video in which he was seen taken away by an unidentified man to a group of men who were seen wearing police uniforms. Varun was dragged and appeared to be beaten up in the video.

Sharing the clip, Varun wrote in Hindi, “When the police came to move me from my spot in B Block, they were joined by the parking managers of the block. People questioned the police when the brawl began. Amid all this, I was packing my things when the parking managers came to me and caught me by my collar. He abused me and dragged me out."

He explained that he was dragged out of the spot and was manhandled. He claimed that a police officer ‘pulled his hair’ and hit Varun with his elbow before dragging him to the police van. He claimed he was abused throughout the way. When he asked the reason for being beaten up, the police gave no clarity. Instead said that they will tell him the reason once they reach the police station. At the time of sharing the post, Varun said he was unaware of the reason behind his ill-treatment.

News18 was unable to confirm the claims at the time of reporting. Several people took to the comments section and showed their support to the artist. “#justiceforvarun he is only showing his love about dance, providing peace and happiness to the viewers, this is really not fair," a social media user said. “Bhot galat kiya in logon ne aap Case file zaroor kare I Support you, Brother," added another. A few also tagged Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to help look into the matter.

