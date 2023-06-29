India's Got Talent 10: Host Arjun Bijlani Shares A Glimpse Of The Dazzling Stage

India’s Got Talent, one of the most popular talent-based reality TV series, is set to return for its 10th season. Arjun Bijlani, a popular name in the Indian television fraternity, will be hosting the show. While there is still time for the show to launch, the actor has shared a sneak peek of the spectacular stage. The programme has, for years, provided a platform to many talents across the country and given them the opportunity to make a name for themselves.

Arjun Bijlani shared a video on his Instagram that showed the grand stage decorated with dazzling lights that created a star pattern, similar to the show’s logo. Additionally, it also gave a glimpse of the judges’ panel and audience seats. In the caption, Arjun wrote, “Super excited to host the 10th season of India’s Got Talent. A show that showcases the true talent of our country..see u soon."

Arjun Bijlani wore a stunning blue patterned suit paired with a solid shirt. The design went well with the background, and he also sported clean white sneakers for his look. His fans are eager to witness him hosting the popular show again. One of them commented, “N we r super excited to see u hosting again in igt," while another wrote, “waiting for you Arjun."

A few days ago, Arjun Bijlani shared stills from the sets of India’s Got Talent. He was seen seated on the edge of the stage while a group of dancers took their positions in the background. Along with the pictures, he wrote, “You create your own destiny."