India's Got Talent 10: New Promo Featuring Terrific Acts Out, Here's When & Where You Can Watch

India’s Got Talent, a widely anticipated reality show, is back with its 10th season. With the countdown underway, anticipation permeates the atmosphere as participants from diverse backgrounds gear up to display their extraordinary talents on the national stage. Just an hour ago, Sony TV shared a new promotional video for the 10th season of India’s Got Talent, featuring renowned actresses Shilpa Shetty, Kirron Kher, and rapper Badshah as the judges. The promo showcases an array of extraordinary talents, leaving viewers awe-inspired.

Accompanying the video, the caption read, “Apne talent se India banega duniya ka dhruv taara, aur gunj uthega vijay vishwa hunar humaara! (With their skills, India will become the guiding star of the world, and the echoes of our victorious talents will resound). Dekhiye India’s Got Talent 29th July se, Sat-Sun raat 9:30 baje, sirf Sony Entertainment Television par."

According to a report by Pinkvilla, Arjun Bijlani will take up the hosting duties for this season. The esteemed panel of judges including Kirron Kher, Shilpa Shetty, and Badshah, known for their expertise in various fields, will once again add an additional layer of excitement. Offering a delightful blend of talent and entertainment, India’s Got Talent Season 10 guarantees an unforgettable experience with awe-inspiring performances and exceptional abilities. From singers, dancers, magicians, acrobats, and more, the platform of India’s Got Talent will serve as a showcase for individuals to demonstrate their exceptional abilities.