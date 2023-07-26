Inside Anjum Fakih's Barbie Movie Night With Shraddha Arya, Paras Kalnawat And Others

After her successful stint in Kundali Bhagya, television actress Anjum Fakih is currently seen in the 13th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. The highly acclaimed actress enjoys an immense fanbase as she has garnered recognition and praise throughout her career. Anjum Fakih gained fame through her portrayal of Srishti in the popular show Kundali Bhagya. The actress shares a strong bond with her co-stars Shraddha Arya, Paras Kalnawat, Baseer Ali, and others from the television show and is often seen spending quality time with them. Recently, Anjum Faikh went out to watch the recently released popular movie Barbie with her best friends from the daily soap.

She treated her fans with some delightful pictures of herself with “her Barbie and her Kens" including Shraddha Arya, Paras Kalnawat, Baseer Ali, and others from the movie outing. The snaps captured their fun time at a Barbie-themed photo booth where the squad can be seen posing for the camera. Accompanying the post, Anjum Faikh wrote, “Vibing in pinks, absolutely ten on ten. A night to remember because I am with my Barbie And my Kens…."

As soon as she shared the post, fans and her industry friends flooded the section with their amazing messages. Reacting to the post, co-star Paras Kalnawat commented, “Hi Barbies and Ken," while Baseer Ali dropped a smiling face with heart-eyes, fire, and red heart emoticons.

A user wrote, “Hey beautiful Arora sisters Shraddha Arya and Anjum Faikh. We love this bond forever. That old episode & you both ‘s bond." Another commented, “The first picture captured my heart. You are my favourite four."

“We know our blue Barbie loves to party!" an internet user wrote.