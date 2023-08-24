Inside Gauahar Khan's 40th Birthday Bash With Husband Zaid Darbar And Friends

Gauahar Khan turned 40 in style as she hosted a dazzling birthday celebration on August 23. Surrounded by her closest friends and family, the actress rang in her milestone birthday with a memorable celebration that left everyone in awe. The dazzling event, held in Mumbai, was a visual feast, with snippets from the birthday bash taking the internet by storm.

A video captured Gauahar Khan’s show-stopping moment as she stood atop a chair, belting out the lyrics to AP Dhillon’s latest song, With You. The actress was singing along with her husband Zaid Darbar. The couple’s on-stage chemistry was evident as they enthralled the attendees. She also showcased her dancing prowess in another video, set to the foot-tapping beats of the hit track Morni Banke from the movie Badhaai Ho.

Gauahar Khan’s dance moves had the crowd cheering and grooving along.

Radiant in a sleek black mini dress, Gauahar Khan exuded elegance and style. Her luscious locks flowed freely. The actress’s makeup was simple and subtle, accentuating her natural beauty and allowing her to shine throughout the night.

In another video captured on Gauahar Khan’s Instagram story, the actress radiates joy as she cuts the cake alongside, her family.

Earlier, Gauahar Khan offered a glimpse into her pre-birthday evening by sharing a heartwarming video. The clip captures a picturesque dinner setting, with a delectable dessert platter taking centre stage. Adorned with the words, ‘Happy Birthday Gauahar’ on a pristine white plate, the arrangement boasts an array of delights including pastries, ice cream, and an assortment of exotic desserts. The platter was adorned with delicate flower petals and glistening pomegranate seeds.

Notably, Gauahar’s sister Zakiazkhan shared a touching video reel filled with candid family moments, including snippets from Gauahar’s wedding. The heartfelt caption conveyed warm wishes and gratitude to Gauahar’s husband Zaid for making the celebration even more special.