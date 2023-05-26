Inside Imlie Actor Karan Vohra And Wife Bella's Cute Baby Shower

Imlie actor Karan Vohar and his wife Bella are filled with joy as they are all set to embark on a new chapter in their lives. After being together for eleven years, the couple is eagerly awaiting the arrival of their twins, with the due date expected in June. Recently, they celebrated a momentous baby shower on May 21 at the actor’s home in Delhi. The couple even provided their fans with a glimpse of the event via social media handle.

In a heartwarming video, they showed their beautifully decorated house with a pink and blue theme. Even soft toys were displayed in every corner of the hall. Additionally, their furry companions, the dogs, were captured joyfully exploring the surroundings. One of the glimpses showed a banner that read, “Oh baby, Oh baby, what can we say. We have two babies on the way." Sharing the video on his Instagram handle, Karan Vohar wrote, “Just before the shower." Check it out:

Meanwhile, in an interview with ETimes, Karan Vohra opened up about the unforgettable moment when he received the news of expecting twins. Karan shared, “We are going to be blessed with twins. My wife surprised me with this wonderful news when I was in Mumbai, just a week after I secured the role in Imlie. It was truly a remarkable moment for me, both personally and professionally."

After the delivery of their twins, Bella, along with the newborns, plans to relocate from Delhi to Mumbai, marking the beginning of a new chapter. Karan Vohra also expressed his heartfelt intention to embrace and cherish every precious moment of parenthood, eagerly looking forward to the journey of watching his babies grow.

Karan and Bella tied the know in January 2012. Now, with the arrival of their twins, they are all set to sail on an exciting journey as a family, creating countless memories and experiences along the way.

Karan Vohra, who embarked on his acting journey with Zee TV’s Zindagi Ki Mehek in 2016, has undoubtedly achieved remarkable growth in his career. With a discerning approach towards selecting projects, Karan has established himself as a prominent figure in the entertainment industry, captivating audiences with his talent. He has also worked in various TV shows including Krishna Chali London and Pinjara Khubsurti Ka. Currently, he is seen in the popular Star Plus show, Imlie, portraying the lead character of Atharva alongside Megha Chakraborty. The audience continues to be captivated by the TV show Imlie and eagerly awaits the intriguing twists and turns that unfold in each episode.