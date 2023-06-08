Inside Sajid Khan And Shalin Bhanot's Bigg Boss 16 Reunion

Filmmaker Sajid Khan and Shalin Bhanot never got along during their stint on Bigg Boss 16. The two often ended up coming face to face each other in the house. However, things seem to have changed since the conclusion of the controversial reality show. The two now share a cordial equation and Shalin was recently spotted at a party hosted by the Housefull filmmaker. Now, Sajid paid a visit to Shalin’s house where he also met the actor’s parents.

In a now unavailable Instagram Stories, Sajid Khan shared a picture with Shalin Bhanot along with his mother and wrote, “Truly, it was Mother’s Day today for Shalin and me…. lovely to meet his dad also." The photo featured Sajid and Shalin standing on either side of the actor’s mother.

Sajid Khan previously had met Shalin Bhanot’s mother inside the Bigg Boss 16 house during the family week. Shalin broke down after seeing his mother on the show after a long time. Her entry had left other competitors surprised as they saw a very different side of Shalin upon her visit.

“We can’t believe you are his mother. You are so calm and classy, look at Shalin, We can’t believe he is your son. You both have such different personalities," Sajid Khan told Shalin’s mother on the show.