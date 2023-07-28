Is Bigg Boss OTT 2 Scripted? Clip Of Pooja Bhatt Reading Script, Using Mobile Phone Goes Viral

Bigg Boss has remained a popular reality show for years. It brings individuals from all walks of the entertainment industry together under one roof. As per the format of the show, they are locked inside the Bigg Boss house and disconnected from the outside world. They are even not permitted to use their mobile phones or be active on social media. One debate that has surfaced time and again about the show is that it is scripted, and questions have been raised regarding its rules. As opposed to the TV version, the OTT spin-off of Bigg Boss offers viewers 24×7 live feed access. Recently, a video was doing rounds on the internet, which suggests Pooja Bhatt, one of the contestants on Bigg Boss OTT 2, possibly using a phone. This has again reignited the debate related to Bigg Boss being a scripted reality show.

According to the rules in one of the recent tasks, Pooja Bhatt had to pose as a filmmaker and cast the other participants as heroes, heroines, supporting actors, and villains. To complete this game, Pooja had a one-on-one conversation with the contestants. A short clip of this task is getting circulated on social media. In the video, Pooja can be seen looking down for a few seconds, and her gestures suggest that she is using a phone. This happened just before Manisha Rani came in for her interview.

This video led several netizens to speculate that Pooja was allowed access to a phone inside the house and was given a script for the show. One user said, “No doubt..She is reading the script," while another person pointed out that she possesses a phone, “Seems like she has a phone… Pooja jab se bahar gayi hai Dental check up ke bahane se tab se show Pooja hi chala rahi hai makers ke hisab se… Looking like a scripted one…" Some also accused the makers of manipulating the show. A user wrote, “Script par rhyi haii. Bigg Boss OTT 2 yaah kya hai aagar yaa real hai toh bhot galat hai."