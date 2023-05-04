Is Divyanka Tripathi Pregnant? Husband Vivek Dahiya Has This To Say

Vivek Dahiya and Divyanka Tripathi often make headlines with their adorable posts and public appearances. However, Vivek’s recent fitness video on his Instagram left his fans speculating about the possibility of a pregnancy announcement from the couple. While rumours of Divyanka Tripathi’s pregnancy have been making the rounds for some time now, Vivek has finally addressed them while promoting his upcoming film, Chal Zindagi.

During an interview with India Today, Vivek expressed his amusement and said that he couldn’t understand why such rumours about their pregnancy keep circulating on the internet. He further clarified that they are not expecting a child. However, he further added that “whenever that happens, we will convey the message to our fans."

Vivek Dahiya’s video featuring the trending song Tum Tum from Enemy sparked the rumours about his wife and actress Divyanka Tripathi’s pregnancy. The video starts with a tiny shoe, leading fans to wonder if there is some good news.

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya’s fans are always on the lookout for any hints or clues that might indicate a possible pregnancy. This is not the first time that such rumours have surfaced, last year in July, when Divyanka shared a fun dancing video on Instagram, many body shamed her while others asked if she’s pregnant. However, the actress had a befitting response to all the queries.

On her Instagram post, the actress responded to the trolls by writing that she doesn’t have a “flat stomach like ideal woman image" that is portrayed and asked them to “deal with it." She urged people to stop asking her if she is “pregnant or fat." She further advised people to change their mindset.

Divyanka Tripathi further stated that she is not even obese and went on to express her disappointment at how harsh people can be with those who actually struggle with weight issues. She also mentioned that the video was originally about dancing freely, “but now it’s about LIVING FREELY UNABASHED."

At the end of her Instagram post, Divyanka Tripathi shared that she has blocked the people who made such ugly and insensitive comments in her comment section. She further stated that she’s ‘devilish’ towards anyone who is nasty towards her.

