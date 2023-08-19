Is Krystle Dsouza’s New Video Dump From Her Rumoured Beau's Camera Roll? Find Out

TV actress Krystle Dsouza has ignited a buzz on the internet once again with her recent social media update. This time, the Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai fame shared a playful reel featuring a collection of clips seemingly from her rumoured boyfriend Gulaam Gouse Deewani’s camera roll. While Krystle Dsouza has maintained a level of privacy around her personal life, her appearances with businessman Gulaam have become the talk of the town.

The recent video reel uploaded by Krystle shows an array of candid moments that offer a glimpse into her fun and adventurous side. The clips range from goofy antics to scenic getaways, all accompanied by the catchy background track With U by AP Dhillon. In one hilarious segment, she is pretending to eat noodles with chopsticks while tapping on drums. Another clip captures her playfully holding a knife with an evil face. The actress is seen enjoying some quality pool time and fearlessly taking on the challenge of climbing rocks by a waterfall.

Gulaam Gouse Deewani wasted no time and commented on Krystle Dsouza’s post. He wrote, “His camera roll and also her camera roll. You roll with a two-camera setup!" Krystle Dsouza was quick to respond, humorously stating, “Multiple setups! Everyone airdrop me everything you have kinda setup! Now you setup." Their exchange continued with her rumoured boyfriend picking out a particular clip, expressing his fondness for Krystle Dsouza’s attempt to eat sushi from drums using chopsticks, dubbing her a “legend."

Close friends of the actress also joined in on the conversation, playfully claiming ownership of a few clips in the reel. Pryanca Talukdar wrote, “Isme see ek do footage is from my camera roll" (A Couple of Clips in Here Are from My Camera Roll).