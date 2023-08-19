Ishita Dutta's Baby Boy Vaayu Turns One Month, Actress Showers Love On Him In Adorable Video

Drishyam actress Ishita Dutta has shared a heartwarming video with her newborn baby on her Instagram account. In the video, the actress is holding her baby boy’s tiny hand and kissing it gently. During this gesture, Ishita stays cautious and tries her best not to disturb Vaayu, who appears to be sleeping peacefully beside her. The actress, who embraced motherhood last month, looks extremely happy and beautiful in a red, panda-print t-shirt in the clip. In her video’s caption, she informed fans that her baby just completed one month.

Within minutes, the adorable video caught her fans’ attention, and they filled the video’s comment section with good wishes and heartfelt words. Ishita Dutta and her husband Vatsal Sheth, welcomed their baby boy on July 19 this year, after six years of marriage.

One of her fans commented, “Love you both!!! And healthy wishes to the baby". Another one who noticed Ishita smelling her newborn’s finger for a moment, said, “The new born baby fragrance is sooo divine". While many others congratulated the new mother, one fan pointed out that these are the cutest and most memorable days of life for anyone and she should cherish these. Husband Vatsal Sheth also dropped an emoticon with heart eyes in the comments.

Since the birth of their baby boy, Vaayu, the couple has been sharing regular updates about their daily lives as new parents as well as sneak peeks of their newborn. Recently, the shared another adorable video showcasing glimpses of their son’s ‘namkaran’ ceremony. In the Instagram post, Ishita and Vatsal expressed their gratitude for all the love and blessings they’ve received during this special time.

