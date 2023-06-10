Ishq Ka Rang Safed Actress Sneha Rai Escapes Unhurt After Her Cas Is Hit By A Speeding Truck

In a shocking incident, Sneha Rai, known for her role in the show Ishq Ka Rang Safed, had a narrow escape when her car was hit by a speeding truck. Miraculously, Sneha emerged unscathed from the accident. But her car was damaged badly.

As reported by The Times of India, Snehal Rai was heading toward Pune when a speeding truck hit her car completely destroying the bumper and mudguard. The driver quickly drove the car in a direction that could save them. However, when the actress asked for compensation from the truck owner, they threatened her and eloped.

Talking about the incident to ETimes, she said, “I could not process what was happening. Suddenly out of nowhere a truck is hitting my car. Thanks to my driver, he saved my life. We called the police station and police arrived within 5 to 10 mins. I am really thankful to Mr Yogesh Bhosale sir of Borghat police station. He was very helpful. I was panicking of thinking what just happened and then provided glucose and whatever was necessary at that point."