Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon's Barun Sobti and and Wife Pashmeen Manchanda Blessed With a Baby Boy

Television actor Barun Sobti has embraced fatherhood once again. The Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon actor and his wife Pashmeen Manchanda welcomed a baby boy recently. Although the couple did not announce the same on social media, when a news portal approached Barun, he confirmed it.

“Yes it is true, I am a bit caught with something right now, I won’t be able to talk," Barun told E-Times.

It should also be noted that Barun Sobti and Pashmeen Manchanda never announced their pregnancy on social media. However, it was during Dalljiet Kaur’s mehendi ceremony earlier this year when Barun’s wife pictures went viral and left everyone wondering if they are expecting their first child together.

Barun Sobti and Pashmeen reportedly know each other since school. The two tied the knot in December 2010 after dating each other for a few years. They welcomed their first child, a baby girl in 2019.

Even though Barun enjoys a massive fan following, he isn’t very active on social media. Therefore, it is no surprise to his fans that the actor did not announce either pregnancy or the news of welcoming a baby boy on Instagram. In an interview with News18.com in December 2020, Barun talked about his reluctance to be more accessible on social media when he explained that he is ‘wary of starting conversations’.

“I don’t intend to create any barriers or walls, it’s just that I have always felt that being forthcoming can be offensive sometimes. I want to be in control in welcoming people, but I don’t want to offend anyone. So that’s what people perceive as reticent. But I am also wary of starting relationships or conversations. I tend to gauge and figure what a person likes, or what kind of conversation the person wants to have, because of my own reasons. I don’t want to hurt people," he had said.

