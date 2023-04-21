'It Is Sad!': Pandya Store Fame Kanwar Dhillon Recalls Getting Replaced Due To Less Social Media Followers

Kanwar Dhillon is known for playing the role of Shiva in the popular show Pandya Store. While the actor enjoys a massive fan following today, there was a time when he was struggling to get work due to fewer social media followers. Yes, you read it right. In a recent interview, Kanwar opened up about the same and reveals how social media following ‘unfortunately’ matters to some producers.

“It doesn’t matter to all producers, but unfortunately, it matters to a few of them. Because in the past, there have been times when I have been locked one day and the other day have been replaced from a project due to not having the expected number of followers. I receive a call and I am told that we are not going ahead with you. And then I get to know it’s because of the followers," he told E-Times.

Kanwar called it is ‘sad pattern’ but added that it is ‘slowly diminishing’ now. He explained how makers are now understanding that social media following does not guarantee the success of a show. “People are realizing that just having a certain number of followers on a platform doesn’t result in a larger audience for the respective projects. So producers and makers are getting back to casting real talent because it is not necessary that a good influencer or a good social media personality can be a good actor. A few of them are talented, but it’s really stupid to make that comparison," the actor said.

“A better amount of projects is only limited to the digital front, majorly music videos, in which they ask for your Instagram link before even asking questions, which is fine because, for a digital platform, the makers think their followers might help get larger viewership to the Kanwar added.

Kanwar concluded by saying that real talent is not getting recognition because of social media casting trends. He called it ‘unfair’ and added that ‘people are getting back to casting good actors’ now.

