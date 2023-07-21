It's Pool Time Fun For Parents-To-Be Disha Parmar And Rahul Vaidya On 2nd Wedding Anniversary

Soon-to-be parents Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya are on cloud nine as they celebrate their second wedding anniversary in the scenic paradise of Goa. The duo, who have earned a massive following for their endearing chemistry and genuine affection, have been documenting their pregnancy journey, which has added to the excitement and joy among their fans.

Recently, Disha Parmar shared a heartwarming glimpse of their anniversary celebration on Instagram. The video showcased the couple enjoying a delightful pool time, basking in each other’s company. Disha looked radiant in a red monokini before donning a lovely blue dress. The duo shared a loving moment as they cut a cake to mark the joyous occasion. Disha expressed her love for Rahul in the caption saying, “2 Years of Bliss with my favourite Human. Collecting memories with you is my favourite hobby!"

Advertisement

Earlier, the actress delighted her fans by sharing a lovely set of pictures where they can be seen looking into each other’s eyes. Along with the pictures, Disha wrote, “Happy anniversary to my baby. Soon we’ll be three. Love you so much."

The couple’s journey to parenthood has been a matter of excitement for their fans. On May 19, 2023, Disha and Rahul surprised everyone by announcing their pregnancy on social media. In the heartwarming post, they were seen twinning in elegant all-black outfits, holding a black slate with the words ‘Mummy Daddy’ written on it. Additionally, they shared a picture and a video of the sonogram, giving their followers a glimpse of their little bundle of joy. The caption was brimming with joy as they welcomed everyone to greet the ‘Mummy Daddy to be & the BABY.’