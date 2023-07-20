Jannat Zubair On Coping With Social Media Pressure: 'I Know How To Deal With It'

Jannat Zubair’s rise to fame can be credited to Indian television. While she is now a social media sensation, her journey started with the small screen, where she gained confidence and laid the foundation for her future accomplishments. In a recent interview with Bombay Times, Jannat candidly discussed the impact of social media on her life. When she began her journey, Jannat had not anticipated diving into the world of social media, as it was still a relatively new platform. “I never anticipated delving into this space, as it was relatively new at the time. However, I am immensely grateful for the overwhelming love and support I have received from people," she said.

While social media life may seem glamorous, the actress acknowledged that it comes with its challenges, especially for young individuals. She admited that being a social media star brings immense pressure and responsibilities. However, as time has passed, Jannat has grown and learned how to face difficulties.

She further highlighted, “You have to be extremely cautious about everything you do and post," even a minor mistake can lead to unwanted consequences.

“Since my followers are not very mature individuals, it’s crucial to ensure that everything I do is suitable and appropriate for them. Therefore, there is a certain amount of pressure and responsibility that I have always faced, but I believe I now know how to deal with it," she added.

The actress also discussed the challenges of dealing with trolls and admits that their presence can be disturbing. However, with time and experience, she now knows how to handle such negativity.