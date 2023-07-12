Jannat Zubair To Paps As They Follow Her To Car: 'Ghar Tak Chor Dijiye'

Jannat Zubair is a popular television face who has ruled the small screen from a young age. The actress has been featured in several TV shows, films, and music videos over the years and rose to become an exceptional performer. Recently, Jannat was spotted in the city, decked up elegantly for the occasion. The actress enjoys a massive fanbase owing to her consistent digital presence, and her admirers were quite happy to get a glimpse of their favourite star.

Jannat Zubair was captured by the paparazzi on Tuesday evening as she stepped out in Mumbai in a stunning beige dress. The outfit fitted her like a glove and had a sleeveless gathered design on its length. She accessorized it with matching high heels and a pendant. She sported a minimal makeup look ideal for the monsoon days and kept her hair open.

In the video posted by Viral Bhayani, Jannat was seen waving at the photographers and also joking with them. As they kept following her to her car, she poked fun at them and said, “Aap ghar tak chor dijiye," given how the paps were chasing her. Later, she smiled and posed for a few photos before heading towards her car.