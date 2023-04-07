Jasmin Bhasin Says No to Using Filters: 'Creating Fake Realities Is Not the Way to Go'

Actress Jasmin Bhasin says that while the use of filters on social media is a common practice, one should not go overboard with it at all. The actress says that your natural look is actually what is loved the most.

“Using filters sometimes is fine as we are part of the glamour industry but getting obsessed with it or creating fake realities is not the way to go. Ageing is a reality for everyone including actors. And I have seen that fans and followers tend to love it when we look natural in our pictures. Let’s not set artificial reality standards," says the actress, who has started shooting for her first Punjabi film Honeymoon opposite Gippy Grewal.

Meanwhile, she also understands why it becomes important to use filters at times. “We all are aware that as actors we are being observed and judged all the time but one should follow one’s own gut feeling, whatever makes you happy you should do but it should be real. It’s fine to use filters sometimes. There are some situations where filters really help. But don’t let the filters make your identity," she says.

Jasmin recently went on a vacation to Spain with boyfriend Aly Goni, who has worked in television shows like Ye Hai Mohabbatein, Dhhai Kilo Prem, Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan. The two, who were best friends before their stint on Bigg Boss 14, fell in love during the course of the reality show. The couple enjoys an enviable fan following on social media and keeps fans updated with their work and travels.

