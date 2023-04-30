Jasmin Bhasin STUNS All With Her High-Energy Workout, Netizens Call Her ‘Hardworking Queen’

Apart from being a stellar performer, television actress Jasmin Bhasin is also a fitness freak. The actress recently took to her Instagram handle to share a video of herself sweating it out at the gym. She captioned it, ‘Some Sunday motivational with @_praveen_nair 💪’

In the video, Jasmin nailed each workout with much ease and left her fans and followers impressed. Her friend and actor Nikki Tamboli dropped in a bunch of fire emojis. One of them wrote, ‘Such a hard worker😍’. Another fan commented, ‘My hardworking queen! ❤️.’ ‘Fitness queen❤️🔥,’ read another one.

Have a look at the video :

Time and again, the actress drops in her workout videos which go viral in no time. She dishes out major workout goals. Last time too, she shared a video doing different exercises focusing on strength and core training.

Have a look at the video:

Meanwhile, on the personal front, Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni made their romantic relationship official on Bigg Boss 14. They dish out major couple goals and their adorable display of affection for each other wins the internet. Last year, rumours of the two actors planning to tie the knot soon also made headlines. However, Jasmin later quashed those rumours and said she’ll inform all if something like that is to happen.

Earlier in an interview with ETimes, she wrote, “Honestly, we don’t discuss marriage, we only discuss work and at this stage of our careers, work is a priority for both of us. When marriage has to happen, it will happen. Right now, we are concentrating on our work. I am not thinking of marriage for the next four-five years."

