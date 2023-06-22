TMKOC Actress Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal Files FIR Against Asit Kumarr Modi

Popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons, of late. Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, known for portraying Mrs Roshan Sodhi in TMKOC, quit the show alleging sexual harassment by the show’s producer Asit Kumarr Modi. The actress has now filed an FIR in the case at Mumbai’s Powai police station. Jennifer has said that she wants a ‘public apology’ from Asit Modi for maligning her name

“They have put so many serious and false allegations against me. If I was so problematic why did they tolerate me for so long? Why was I brought back on the show after Dilkush left it? I am saying this from Day 1, I want a public apology from them. Why Sohil contradicted his own statement- firstly I’m abusive etc, then I am his close friend and helped him in spirituality," she told ETimes.

Advertisement

Jennifer had previously sent a legal notice to the TMKOC producer demanding a public apology. The actress mentioned that on March 8, she formally sent legal notices to Asit Modi, Sohil Ramani, and Jatin Bajaj via email, as well as registered complaints with all the government authorities.

While Jennifer is yet to get a response to the notice, she was confident that the case will be investigated by the authorities.

The actress narrated a series of events that took place before she sent a legal notice to the show’s creators. Jennifer reportedly requested a half-day off for the occasion of Holi and her anniversary on March 8. She wanted to spend some time with her family, especially her daughter. Despite multiple reminders, her requests were ignored while adjustments were made for male actors. The actress described TMKOC as a “male-chauvinistic" place. The situation escalated after she was spoken rudely to by the makers.

Advertisement

“Sohail spoke to me rudely and asked to out four times. The creative person Jatin tried to stop my car," the actress had told the portal.