Jennifer Mistry Claims TMKOC Dues Remain Uncleared, Says Have To Support Seven Girls In Her Family

After Jennifer Mistry accused Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah maker Asit Kumarr Modi of sexual harassment, the producer also made counter-allegations. The show’s direction team consisting of Harshad Joshi, Rushi Dave and Arman also claimed that Jennifer was ‘not focused’ on her work. Project Heads Sohil Ramani and Jatin Bajaj also reacted to the allegations and claimed that Jennifer’s contract was terminated because of her ‘bad behaviour and indiscipline’. Now Jennifer claims that her dues for the show remains uncleared and that she feels ‘exhausted’ since the last couple of days.

Speaking with Hindustan Times, the former TMKOC actress revealed that her bank account doesn’t even have one lakh rupees as of now. She stated, “Jab I left the show, I thought main paise bhi nahi mangungi. Mera 3.5 mahine ka paisa hai and it’s a big amount. Trust me, mera account mein lakh rupaye bhi nahi hai. I have seven girls in my maayka, and I’m taking care of everyone. Main kyu sochu ki mere account me 80,000 hai, main kya daru. Bhagwan ne mu diya hai toh khana bhi bhagwan dega. God has always provided for me so, I’m not scared."

She further expressed that none of her female colleagues have supported her and had it happened with someone else, she would have shown her solidarity, “It is very sad they are not speaking up. Everyone has their own security. I was pushed, only when I came out in the open," she explained.

Jennifer Mistry also confessed to the portal that she was unsure about using the word ‘sexual harrasment’ since she thought it was a big word. However, her lawyer helped her understand her situation. She stated, “I got a notice from them, saying that they have incurred loss because of me, asking me to reply within seven days. I was taken aback. My lawyer (Amit Khare) asked me to write down instances of 15 years. When I wrote it down, he told me that ‘Jennifer this is sexual harassment’. I freaked out. I said, “It is a big word, I cannot say that. Mere mein itni himmat nahi hai’. The lawyer helped me understand. I spoke to my close friends as well."

She also added, " I never sent them any notice (initially), I only replied to Sohil (Ramani, project head, TMKOC) on WhatsApp - just my 15 years of grievances. They went mum. I thought ‘ab ye shaant baith jayenge, now that I have sent them this sexual harassment ka draft. Mera bhi kaam khatam’. Maine sirf darane ke liye draft bhej diya. Then they said I’m extorting money. It is only after that when I posted the letters (about the sexual harassment) to the authorities on April 8."

Earlier this month, Jennifer Mistry, who used to play the role of Mrs Roshan Sodhi in the popular sitcom accused Modi of sexual harassment. She filed a complaint against Asit Modi, Project Head Sohail Ramani and executive producer Jatin Bajaj of alleged sexual harassment at the workplace. “Asit Modi has made sexual advances towards me many times in the past. Initially, I ignored all his statements because of fear of losing out on work. But it is enough now I won’t take it anymore," Jennifer told E-Times.

Later, Asit Modi reacted to Jennifer’s allegations and called them ‘baseless’. He also shared that he will take legal action against the actress. “We will take legal action as she is trying to defame me and the show both. Since we terminated her services, she is making these baseless allegations," he said.

Mumbai Police has already started an investigation into the case and is likely to record statements of the concerned people soon.