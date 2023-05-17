Jennifer Mistry Demands Apology From TMKOC Producer Asit Modi, Says 'Not Doing This For Money'

Former Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Jennifer Mistry has been making headlines for a long time now ever since she accused the show’s maker Asit Kumarr Modi of sexual harassment. In a recent interview, Jennifer explained that her complaint against Asit Modi is not for monetary gains and demanded an ‘apologise with folded hands’ from him.

“One most important thing- I am not doing this for money; I am doing this only for truth and victory. They have to accept that they have done wrong to me and will have to apologise with folded hands that ‘We are sorry’. Because this is the matter of my dignity and self-respect," Jennifer told ANI.

Jennifer further claimed that she has only accused Asit Modi of ‘verbal harassment’ and reminded all that there was no physical relationship between the two. “People are saying that Asit Modi had physical relations with me, I want to say that there is nothing like that. He just said verbal things to me," she added.

Earlier this month, Jennifer Mistry, who used to play the role of Mrs Roshan Sodhi in the popular sitcom accused Modi of sexual harassment. She filed a complaint against Asit Modi, Project Head Sohail Ramani and executive producer Jatin Bajaj of alleged sexual harassment at the workplace. “Asit Modi has made sexual advances towards me many times in the past. Initially, I ignored all his statements because of fear of losing out on work. But it is enough now I won’t take it anymore," Jennifer told E-Times.

Later, Asit Modi reacted to Jennifer’s allegations and called them ‘baseless’. He also shared that he will take legal action against the actress. “We will take legal action as she is trying to defame me and the show both. Since we terminated her services, she is making these baseless allegations," he said.

Mumbai Police has already started an investigation into the case and is likely to record statements of the concerned people soon.