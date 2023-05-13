Jennifer Mistry Drops STRONG Note Amid Asit Modi Sexual Assault Allegation, Says 'Nothing More...'

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s fame Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal has been all over the news following her allegations of workplace sexual harassment against producer Asit Modi. Amid this on Friday, she took to her Instagram stories and shared a note with a strong message.

The note reads, ‘There’s nothing more powerful than coming out and being who you are.’ Well, earlier this she also shared a video on her handle in which she is seen reciting a couplet, “Chuppi ko meri kamzori mat samjhna, main chup thi kyunki saleeka hai mujh mein. Khuda gawah hai ki sach kya hai. Yaad rakh, uske ghar mein koi fark nahi tujhmein ya mujhme." (Don’t take my silence for weakness, I was quite because I wanted to. God knows what is the truth, don’t forget we are equal in front of him.)

To note, Jennifer has filed a complaint against Asit Modi, Project Head Sohail Ramani and executive producer Jatin Bajaj of alleged sexual harassment at the workplace. The actress has left the show. Talking to E-Times she confirmed of quitting the show. “Yes, I’ve left the show. It is right that I shot my last episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah on March 6 this year. I had to leave the sets as I was subjected to humiliation and insult at the hands of Mr Sohil Ramani and the other executive producer Jatin Bajaj," the actress said.

Jennifer further called the sets of TMKOC a ‘male-chauvinistic’ place and added, “On the last day, March 7 it was Holi and my anniversary. I had informed in advance that I want a half day since my daughter really looks forward to that day. She waits for Holi. I even gave them an option that just give me a two hours break, I’ll be back. They made adjustments for everyone except for me. I kept requesting them but they did not listen. They adjusted for all the male actors. It is an extremely male-chauvinistic place. That’s when I retaliated and Sohail spoke to me rudely asking me to get out almost four times. Then the creative person Jatin tried to stop my car. All this is recorded in the CCTV footage."

Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal is popular for playing the role of Mrs Roshan Sodhi in the show. She also accused the makers of sacking her during her pregnancy.