Jiya Shankar Reacts To 'Defaming Manisha Rani' Allegations, Slams 'Paid Rs 4L To Paparazzi' Claim

During her stint on Salman Khan’s show Bigg Boss OTT 2, actress Jiya Shankar often mentioned that she liked fellow contestant and YouTuber Abhishek Malhan. Jiya’s fans quickly created their ship name ‘Abhiya’ and trended it on social media. However, this did not sit well with Manisha Rani’s fans, who wanted to pair Abhishek with her with the ship name ‘Abhisha’. After the show ended this Monday, ‘Abhisha’ fans accused Jiya of paying paparazzi to defame Manisha. Jiya has now reacted to the allegations.

In the video that Jiya shared on her Instagram stories, she sarcastically said, “Guys, seriously I mean, Manisha fans or this ‘Abhisha’ fans rather, I just want to say like what is going on? Like, Tum log ke favorites hain, kisi aur ke koi aur favorites hain. You don’t have to do all these things ki tum log aise sab daal rahe ho yaar cheeze ki maine Viral Bhayani ko chaar lakh de diye taaki Manisha ko defame kare. Chaar lakh nahi bhai ek crore diye the. Kya bakwas hai yeh? Aise galat galat news tum log faila rahe ho? Dhang se cheezein pehle find out karo na. Ek crore ka tum logo ne chaar lakh kar diya? Itna mehnat issi liye toh kar rahi thi main. Kya yaar meri PR kuch kaam ki nahi hai. (Just like you have your favorites, someone else has their own favorites. You don’t have to do things like accusing me of paying Rs 4 lakh to Viral Bhayani to defame Manisha. Not Rs. 4 lakh, I had paid one crore. What is this nonsense? Why are you spreading fake news? You should do your research correctly. I didn’t work so hard for this. Seems like my PR is not working well enough)."