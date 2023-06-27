Jubilee Actor Nandish Singh Sandhu Reveals How He Overcame Self-Doubt And Obstacles

Nandish Singh Sandhu has achieved great success in his career with the web series Jubilee. By playing the role of Jamshed Khan, a theatre artist, he impressed both viewers and critics with his exceptional performance. However, Nandish’s journey has been filled with challenges and obstacles, much like any other actor. In a chat with Etimes, Nandish opened up about overcoming self-doubt and embracing personal growth.

Nandish revealed, “During my career, I faced doubts about life, future events, and decisions. I believe it is crucial to go through these feelings to find your own answers and find peace. It is important to remember that doubts are a natural part of the journey. I now know that my doubts and questions have been answered through time, experience, and failures." There were moments when Nandish doubted his talent and questioned the trajectory of his career. However, he considers himself fortunate to have had the support of the right people around him during those challenging times.

Despite the moments of self-doubt, Nandish believes that questioning past choices would be biased because, at the time, those decisions were the best ones given the circumstances. “I don’t regret the choices that I have made. I believe it was the best decision for me at that point in time," Nandish added.