Kapil Sharma Brutally Trolled After He Makes Fun of a Fan For His Malfunctioned Phone Camera

Kapil Sharma undoubtedly has a huge fan following. Fans just love his sense of humour. Well, he was spotted at the airport on Tuesday as he was leaving for his The Kapil Sharma tour. A video of him has surfaced online in which he is seen ridiculing a fan’s mobile camera at an airport. Fans did not like his behaviour and trolled him for the same.

In the video, shared by Instant Bollywood, which quickly went viral on social media platforms, Kapil Sharma can be seen surrounded by fans at an airport. One of the fans attempted to take a selfie with the comedian but his camera was not working. Kapil immediately said, “Tumhara camera toh chal nai raha hai’ and laughed. His comment did not go well with fans and they called his act disrespectful. One of the fans wrote, “Toh 1 min ruk jate uska camera chalne Tak.. fans se hi ho ap Jo b ho aj". Another wrote, “Kapil me attitude aa gaya hai ."

Watch the video here:

The Kapil Sharma Show has shot its last episode recently. Sumona Chakravarti, who plays the role of Bindu in TKSS, took to her Instagram handle last night and shared pictures from the last of shoot. “It’s a wrap," she wrote along with a photo that featured Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda and other crew members of the show.