Kapil Sharma Co-Star Tirthanand Rao Breaks Silence on Suicide Attempting: 'Had No Option Left'

Kapil Sharma’s Co-Star Tirthanand Rao was in the headlines after he attempted suicide during a live session on social media. In a live video via his official Facebook page, Tirthanand Rao alleged that a woman has been responsible for his current state. Well, the actor in a conversation with a portal opened up on the reason behind this extreme step.

He told to Aaj Tak that it is a woman, who is the reason why he stayed without a house for more than 10 days and he is fed up with the woman’s ‘torture’. He said, “When the cops called her, she just said ‘Let him die, I was anyways leaving him’ and hung up the phone. She has filed several false cases against me and demands money and valuable things in return when I ask her to withdraw the fake cases."

He added that she wants a portion in his house and that he recently gave her a phone worth ₹2 lakh. “The poison spread all across the body, but it was thankfully treated in time. I am ashamed of my actions but I had no option left. I just want that woman to withdraw her fake cases and set me free from all this. I have spent all my money and I cannot even concentrate on my work," he added.

Advertisement

During the live session, Tirthanand had claimed that he was in a “live-in" with the woman in question, but she “emotionally blackmailed" him and also “exhorted" money from him.