Kapil Sharma Dances With 'Big Brothers' Chris Gayle, Brett Lee on TKSS Sets; Mika Singh Reacts

Kapil Sharma has confirmed that his ‘big brothers’ aka legendary cricketers Brett Lee and Chris Gayle will be seen on The Kapil Sharma Show in one of the upcoming episodes. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Kapil shared a series of behind-the-scenes photos in which the comedian was seen breaking into dance moves for the cameras.

“It was a lovely meeting both my big brothers @brettlee_58 and @chrisgayle333 after so many years laughter, singing, dancing it was so much fun. You both r sweethearts ❤️ love you guys ❤️thank you," Kapil Sharma wrote in the caption.

The photos received wholesome reactions. Mika Singh took to the comments section and called Kapil, “Super star." Meanwhile, fans also showered Kapil with love. “Chris Gayle ke liye ❤️❤️ dijiye," a comment read. “Always looking super handsome and charming! @kapilsharma " second comment read. “Nice pic wow ❤️❤️❤️" a third comment read. “Wow three legend are together " a fourth comment read. “Looking so handsome kapil paji" a fifth fan wrote.

This will not be the first time that Gayle and Lee will be seen in The Kapil Sharma Show. Both the cricketers have previously appeared on the show. It will be fun to see the cricketers make a comeback on the show.

Earlier this week, Kapil had also confirmed that international singer Rema will also be seen in an upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show. The comedian took to Instagram and shared a video in which he was seen breaking into a dance with Rema on his song. Rema and Kapil Sharma are seen matching steps. At first, the duo merely grooved together but within a few second, Kapil channelled his inner Bollywood bug and got Rema to match his steps.