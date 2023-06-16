Kapil Sharma Jokes About Financial Struggle As He Drops First Vlog: 'Kharche Poore Nahi Ho Rahe'

Kapil Sharma dons not one but many hats. Apart from hosting the very popular talk show ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, the comedian impressed everyone with his acting prowess in Nandita Das’s Zwigato. His fans are well-acquainted with his singing skills and now it seems Kapil has also ventured into the ‘vlogging’ space with his first ever vlog.

Dropping his first vlog, the comedian and actor gave a glimpse of his lifestyle that included his gym routines, some fun behind-the-scenes moments from his show and much more. Explaining his reason behind vlogging, the actor said while leaving his house, “Maine vlog banana isiliye shuru kiya hai kyunki kharche poore nahi ho rahe hai" (We aren’t meeting our expenses so I started with vlogs)."

Kapil took his viewers through his gym routine followed by a brisk tour of the Film City sets. He updated his viewers that he was about to shoot an episode with Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan. Showing what goes on the sets and backstage, he later can be seen quizzing his director as to why he makes him work so hard. Replying to him, the director said, “We have to work because of the loans on our heads. But we are enjoying it we have been shooting rigorously these days. An episode with Sudha Murty ji and such other fun guests energise us and motivate us to work."

Meanwhile, due to a delay in the shoot of his episode, Kapil Sharma gives another tour of some of the sets in the Film City as well as the old sets of Comedy Nights With Kapil that was destroyed in fire. Other sets that he showed to his viewers were that of Bigg Boss, a daily soap and Laughter Ke Fatke. After that, he returned to his sets and interacted with the audience through a fun jam session.