Kapil Sharma Proves He Is The King Of Comedy In A New Video From His Flight To US; Watch

The comedian-turned-actor, Kapil Sharma, is a fan favourite. Despite his controversies, the comedian manages to make the audience laugh at his quick sense of humour. Now, the Firangi actor took to his Instagram to share a glimpse of passengers watching The Kapil Sharma Show episodes on their PTVs.

In the video, different episodes of his show can be seen on at least three to four screens. In the end, the camera zooms on Kapil, who breaks out of his serious character and laughs amusingly. He wrote: “#gratitude #usa🇺🇸 #emirates #sidhumoosewala #usalive #kslive #kslive2023" and paired the video with Late Punjabi Singer, Sidhu Moosewala’s song, Mera Na.

Check out the Instagram post here:

Advertisement

Well, we do agree that his comedy creates magic, and it seems like a good way to beat the tiredness away while travelling.

The fans filled his comments with appreciation and heart emojis. Even popular pages and celebrities wished him luck on his tour. The famous meme page sarcastic_us commented, “Laughter in the air, applause on every screen", singer Jassie Gill wrote, “Paaaji", Gaurav Dubey, who is often seen in the Kapil Sharma Show, also sent heart eyes emojis, and Archana Puran Singh, who is part of the show, wrote, “Cute" with happy emojis.