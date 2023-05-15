Kapil Sharma SHOCKED After Sudha Murty Said 'No One Believes I Can Be the Mom-in-law of UK's PM'

Author and philanthropist Sudha Murty graced the recent episode of The Kapil Sharma Show. During the episode, the writer, who is also the mother-in-law of United Kingdom’s Indian-origin prime minister Rishi Sunak, shared an interesting story. She revealed how an immigration officer once refused to believe that her London address was 10 Downing Street and asked if she was joking. For the unversed, it is the official residence and office of the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

“Once when I had gone, they asked me my residential address. ‘Where are you staying in London?’ My elder sister was with me and I thought should I write ’10 Downing Street’. My son also lives there (in UK), but I didn’t remember his complete address. But I finally wrote 10 Downing Street. That fellow (the immigration officer) looked at me and said, ‘Are you joking?!’" Sudha Murty said.

“I told him ‘nahi, sachchi bolti hu’ (No, I am telling you the truth). He thought I was joking. No one believes that I, a 72-year-old, simple lady, can be the mother-in-law of the Prime Minister," the writer added.

Sudha Murty is married to Infosys co-founder and businessman Narayan Murthy. Her daughter is married to the British Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak.

In The Kapil Sharma Show, Sudha was also joined by Oscar-winning The Elephant Whisperers’ Producer, Guneet Monga. Raveena Tandon, who was awarded Padma Shri, also joined them.

Meanwhile, it was recently reported that the ongoing season of The Kapil Sharma Show is likely to go off-air in the month of June. However, there has been no clarity on the same as of now. Addressing the same, Kapil recently told ETimes, “It is not finalised yet. We have to go to the USA for our live in tour in July and we will see what to do around that time. Having said that, even that’s too far."