Kapil Sharma Teases Mandakini For Her Bold Role In Ram Teri Ganga Maili, Says 'Married Men Would...'

Veteran actresses Mandakini, Sangeeta Bijlani, and Varsha Usgaonkar will be gracing The Kapil Sharma Show this week. Well, ahead of the show, the makers have released the promo in which Kapil Sharma is seen teasing the Ram Teri Ganga Maili actress for her bold role in the 80s era and it has left everyone in splits including Mandakini herself.

The promo opens with Kapil introducing all three actresses as they walk on the stage. And in the next scene, we can see him teasing Mandakini for her role in Ram Teri Ganga Maili. He said that married men would hide her pictures from their wives. “Everybody knows Mandakini, everybody fell head over heels in love with her after her film Ram Teri Ganga Maili came out. Married men who would be too scared to put her posters on the wall would hide pictures of her behind their wives’ photos in their wallets. Their wives would ask, ‘There’s a new heroine, Mandakini, did you see her?’ The men would lie and say they haven’t. The wives would then say that they hadn’t either, but after checking their wallets, they have now," he said.

Hearing this Mandakini can be seen laughing and hiding her face. To note, the actress is known for her unforgettable performance in her debut film which was released in 1985. Directed by Raj Kapoor, the film also starred Rajeev Kapoor. The film was in the news then for bold scenes. The film’s success catapulted Mandakini to stardom and solidified her place in Bollywood history.

The audience erupted in laughter at Sharma’s witty comment, and all eyes turned to Mandakini for her response. The playful exchange between Kapil Sharma and Mandakini instantly went viral, with fans and netizens sharing the video clip across social media platforms.

In the video, Kapil is also seen making fun of Sangeeta’s movies that have crime-related titles such as Qatil, Jurm, Hathyar.

To note, there was news that the comedy show will be going off air but there is no confirmation from either side.