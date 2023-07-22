After Chicago, Kapil Sharma Ready To Do Bawaal In Seattle, Shares Dapper Pics In All-Black Ensemble

Kapil Sharma’s recent tour for ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ in the United States has been nothing short of a sensation, as he continues to leave a trail of laughter and joy in every city they visit. The US tour is garnering immense popularity, with each show turning out to be a resounding success. As the tour progresses, Kapil Sharma is keeping his fans updated by sharing delightful pictures on his social media platforms. Recently, the actor shared a new picture on his Instagram, ahead of the Seattle show, captivating fans with his impeccable style and infectious charm.

In the snapshot, Kapil Sharma can be seen donning an all-black attire that perfectly accentuates his trendy persona. He paired a chic printed shirt with black jeans and completed the look with matching black shoes and stylish glasses. The caption accompanying the picture read, “Hello friends, smoothie pee lo," showcasing his signature humour.

As soon as the picture hit the internet, fans and followers flooded the comments section with an outpouring of love and admiration. One fan wrote, “All black," accompanied by a fire emoji, while another chimed in with “Swag" to describe the actor’s cool demeanour. Expressing their affection, one user commented, “Love you, sir," while many others couldn’t resist praising him for his dashing appearance.

But that’s not all, just a week ago, Kapil Sharma shared another delightful picture featuring him and his team members. In the picture, he can be seen posing alongside fellow cast members of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show,’ including Kiku Sharda, Vikalp Mehta, Anukalp Goswami, and Kangna Sharma. The friendship was evident as they seemed to be having a fantastic time in the beautiful city of Chicago.