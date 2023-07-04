Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash Not Getting Married Anytime Soon? Naagin 6 Actress Hints So

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are one of the most loved television couples. The two fell in love with each other in Bigg Boss 15 house and ever since are widely loved by the audience. TejRan fans are also eager to know about their marriage plans. However, looks like they will have to wait a little longer to see their favourite couple as ‘Mr and Mrs’.

In a recent interview, Tejasswi Prakash opened up about her marriage plans with beau Karan Kundrra and revealed that there is no pressure at the moment. “Me and Karan get a lot of questions about our wedding. Karan does understand that I am at a certain space in my professional life and he will only do it if and when I think I am ready. He knows what he wants in life and we are very secure like that in our relationship. So there is no pressure," she told Hauterrfly.

This is not the first time that Tejasswi Prakash has opened up about her marriage plans. Earlier too, Tejasswi mentioned that she wants to keep her marriage plans ‘secret’ and does not want to talk about it until it actually happens. She also admitted that getting married is ‘very important’ to her.