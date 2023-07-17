Karan Kundrra And Tejasswi Prakash Opt For Cool Casuals As They Get Papped Enjoying Sunday Date; Watch

In a video, shared by Viral Bhayani, Karan and Tejasswi can be seen coming out of a restaurant with their friends. Both actors opted for comfortable and trendy casual attire, perfectly embodying the laid-back vibe of their Sunday outings. Karan sported a stylish printed white shirt paired with jeans and sneakers, while Tejasswi looked effortlessly chic in a printed dress and bag. She was not wearing any makeup and left her hair open. As soon as the video went viral, fans were seen complimenting the couple. Some called Karan handsome and some praised Tejasswi.

Recently, Naagin 6 actress confirmed that Karan is ready for married and shared that they will announce their wedding once she is ready too. “Karan is all set for marriage, but I am taking my time. The day I would tell him I am ready to get married, we shall tie the knot. We would inform all our fans about it, who have given us so much love and happiness," she said as quoted by TellyChakkar.

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra met inside Bigg Boss 15 house and fell in love with each other. Since then, they have become everyone’s favourite. Last year, Karan also admitted that he is ‘bored and tired’ of the marriage question and told News18 Showsha exclusively, “I understand where it comes from. I understand that a lot of people love us together and there are a lot. They want to see us together, they want this love story to culminate. I don’t think I can ever be bothered with this question. Bored? Yes, because everybody I meet, I come on sets and they are also like ‘Kab kar rahe ho?’ It is a very beautiful feeling because there are so many people who are genuinely attached to this love story."