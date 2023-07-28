Karan Kundrra And Tejasswi Prakash Step Out For A Romantic Dinner Date

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash continue to mesmerize fans with their adorable chemistry. The duo was caught on camera stepping out for a dinner date, and fans couldn’t contain their excitement.

Shared by a paparazzo account, a video of the two stars strolling together surfaced online, and it quickly set the internet abuzz. With radiant smiles adorning their faces, Karan looked dashing in a black shirt and trousers, paired with a stylish blue blazer and silver shoes. Meanwhile, Tejasswi looked stunning in a rust-orange palazzo, elegantly matched with a brown crop top. Her minimalistic makeup and neatly tied hair in a bun added to her charm, while she accessorized her outfit with a brown bag and golden hoops. As the couple walked hand in hand, they graciously posed for the shutterbugs outside the restaurant they were visiting.

As soon as the video hit the web, the TejRan fan base erupted in joy and showered the couple with immense love and adoration. One fan wrote, “India’s most favourite lovebirds." “Drop Dead Gorgeous #tejasswiprakash," another comment read, applauding Tejasswi’s stunning appearance. A user even dubbed them “the hottest couple of the night 😍," undoubtedly capturing the attention they draw wherever they go. Another user called Karan and Tejasswi the ‘cutest couple.’

The chemistry between Karan and Tejasswi is not only evident in their public appearances but also during their recent vacation in Lonavala. Karan shared an endearing video on his Instagram, capturing the couple’s happy moments from the trip. The video showcased their adventures together, from trekking and dancing near waterfalls to cooking and sharing romantic moments. Karan’s caption, “Today, we are ‘we,’ and that’s the absolute truth," melted the hearts of their fans even more.