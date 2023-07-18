Karan Kundrra Fans Call Tejasswi Prakash 'Bhabhi' As He Kisses Her In Latest Photo; Check Here

Trends :Mona SinghBigg Boss OTT 2Puneet SuperstarLeonardo DiCaprioAriana Grande
Karan Kundrra Fans Call Tejasswi Prakash 'Bhabhi' As He Kisses Her In Latest Photo

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are currently vacationing in Lonavala and their latest photo is winning everyone's heart.

July 18, 2023

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash met inside Bigg Boss 15 house and fell in love with each other. (Photo: Instagram)
Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash met inside Bigg Boss 15 house and fell in love with each other. (Photo: Instagram)

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are one of the most loved television couples for a reason. Each time they drop a photo on social media, they leave their TejRan fans in complete awe. As they two are currently vacationing in Lonavala, their latest photo is once again winning everyone’s heart.

On Tuesday, Karan Kundrra took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture with the love of his life, Tejasswi Prakash. In the photo, the two actors were seen sitting at a breakfast table. While Tejasswi looked straight into the camera and flaunted her no-make-up look, Karan planted a kiss on her cheek.

The photo also featured a glimpse of their morning feast which included fruits, cupcakes and juices among other things. Do not forget to miss Karan and Tejasswi’s romantic photo frame on the table.

Soon after Karan shared the post, several of his and Tejasswi’s fans took to the comment section and showered love on their favourite couple. Talking about Tejasswi, one of the fans wrote, “Vaini took all the thunder away". Another user called Tejasswi ‘bhabhi’. Karan’s BFF and actor Paras Kalnawat also wrote, ‘You two’ with a red heart emoji.

    • Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash met inside Bigg Boss 15 house and fell in love with each other. Since then, they have become everyone’s favourite. The two are often asked about their marriage plans too. Recently, the Naagin 6 actress confirmed that Karan is ready to get married and shared that they will announce their wedding once she is ready too. “Karan is all set for marriage, but I am taking my time. The day I would tell him I am ready to get married, we shall tie the knot. We would inform all our fans about it, who have given us so much love and happiness," she said as quoted by TellyChakkar.

    July 18, 2023
    last updated: July 18, 2023, 19:27 IST
