'Karan Kundrra Is All Set For Marriage But...': Tejasswi Prakash Opens Up On Their Wedding Plans

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are one of the most loved couples. The two are often asked about their wedding plans. However, the Naagin 6 actress has now finally revealed that it is she who is ‘taking time’. Recently, Tejasswi confirmed that Karan is ready for married and shared that they will announce their wedding once she is ready too.

“Karan is all set for marriage, but I am taking my time. The day I would tell him I am ready to get married, we shall tie the knot. We would inform all our fans about it, who have given us so much love and happiness," she said as quoted by TellyChakkar.

This is not the first time that Tejasswi Prakash has opened up about her marriage plans. Earlier also, Tejasswi mentioned that she wants to keep her marriage plans ‘secret’ and does not want to talk about it until it actually happens. She also admitted that getting married is ‘very important’ to her.