Revealed! Karan Kundrra Is Charging Whopping Fee for Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal

Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal has gained a lot of popularity recently, with viewers particularly loving Karan Kundrra’s character Veer Oberoi. The actor plays a werewolf in the series. After watching the latest episode of the daily soap, fans rushed to social media to shower praise on Karan’s performance.

Soon after, hashtag Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal Kkundrra became one of the top trends on Twitter. Many called Karan “the king of expressions," while others commended his attitude, swag, and dialogue delivery.

Advertisement

A social media user wrote, “The devilish Veer, everything was on point, his expressions, the emotions, his smirk, his body language. Nailed it."

“Today’s episode was amazing. The way Karan Kundrra portrayed Veer I feel all the emotions and uff his voice, his expressions, his eyes dialogues everything is so perfect. He is Magic on screen," another fan commented.

Advertisement

Expressing love for Karan’s character, a fan wrote, “I just love Veer Oberoi, every shade, Bhediya roop, real game changer, mastermind and 36000 cute expressions with different outfits which suit his personality." As per a report in Telly Chakkar, Karan Kundrra is apparently charging Rs 3 lakh per episode for the show.

In the latest episode of the show, Veer Oberoi is confronted with his past as he discovers that Sudha, the woman he killed, is Isha’s biological mother. This revelation leaves him stunned and prompts him to confront Sameer. In the midst of the confrontation, Veer kills Sameer and indulges in drinking his blood as if it were a fine wine. By the time Armaan intervenes to stop Veer, it was already too late.

Advertisement

Amidst all the praise for his character, actor Karan Kundrra admitted that playing the role of a werewolf has been a daunting task for him. Speaking to The Telegraph, Karan expressed that the character of Veer Oberoi is quite challenging to play as there’s a risk of making it a stereotypical portrayal.

“Veer Oberoi is a challenging character because it can easily slip into the caricaturish zone. When someone plays a negative role, they end up making it an all-black antagonist, but that’s not real. There is no Mogambo in real life, and neither are there absolute good guys," he said. Veer has his moral code, and he is unapologetically intense. Karan is striving to make the character grounded in reality, which is proving to be a difficult task.

Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal, which stars Reem Shaikh, Gashmeer Mahajani, and Vaishnavi Dhanraj, can be currently streamed on Colors TV and Voot.

Read all the Latest Showsha News here