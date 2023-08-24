EXCLUSIVE: Karan Kundrra Opens Up On Marriage Plans With Tejasswi Prakash, 'No Offense But...'

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash’s love story is no secret. The two actors fell in love with each other in the Bigg Boss 15 house, and since then, have been ruling hearts and headlines. However, the two always get asked the inevitable “marriage" question.

In an exclusive interview with News18 Showsha, Karan Kundrra shared that he and Tejasswi are going very strong and are unfazed by the questions around their marriage. “To be honest, if I start taking pressure, then I won’t be able to outperform. I am an artist and I am somebody who has to make some very critical decisions in my life," Karan told us.

Karan continued, “I have to worry about so many other things rather than the pressure. No offense but I cannot live my life if I take this pressure. (I am) Wise enough to know when what should happen. Neither the relationship has changed. We are pretty happy, sorted."