Karan Kundrra Panics After GF Tejasswi Prakash Faints On The Set Of Entertainment Ki Raat-Housefull; Watch

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are one of the most loved couples. Fans love their jodi and often shower love on them. They have been often papped in the city together. Today, we came across a video where Karan was seen fuming in anger when his girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash fainted on the set of Entertainment Ki Raat – Housefull.

The video immediately went viral on social media and fans were seen reacting to it. During the shoot, Tejasswi faints on the sets which made Karan Kundrra panic but then when she tells him it was a prank he gets angry and lashes out at everyone. He tells it’s not funny and that he wouldn’t take this. In the video, Karan is seen holding Tejasswi in his hands and asking the crew members to bring water. However, when the actress tries to calm him down but all in vain.

Watch the video here:

Fans have flooded the internet with messages. One of the fans wrote, “Possessive nhi hai it’s caring gesture caption kuch bhi likhte ho andi i watch ep he really very scared after when he knows she doing frank he did double prank but initial reaction is pure don’t name it for Possieve it’s caring." Another wrote, “This is not possessive this is been protective towards your gf : change the caption."