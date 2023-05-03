Karan Kundrra Reacts To Fans Comparing Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal's Veer and Ian Somerhalder's Damon | Exclusive

Television actor Karan Kundrra is currently starring in Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal and it has garnered a massive response from fans. While fans are enjoying the performance, there are a few who cannot help but draw comparisons between the show and The Vampire Diaries, a hit drama from the West. Speaking exclusively with News18.com about the comparisons, Karan confessed he has seen the reels comparing the scenes and loves it.

“There are certain reels, which in fact we’ve got made on purpose. And you are still watching the show irrespective of that," he says, referring to reels that claim Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal has taken several scenes from The Vampire Diaries and adapted in the Hindi serial.

“The comparisons are meant to happen obviously. There are so many memes going around, and we love those memes. And by the way, I love those. Kuch toh humne bhi karaye hai ( We’ve also created a few and circulated them). He explained, “You have to understand that at the end of the day, this is business, and we know how to do business. If we wanted you to come and watch it, for it is you know, something that you are thinking of, you’ve come towards the show. So thank you. So if you love it, you hate it, you’re watching the show irrespective of that," he adds.

Karan shared that creating Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal was created and released with ‘calculated steps’. “We had been working on this since August end [last year]. And we went on air mid-February. So we knew exactly what we were doing. We knew exactly what audience we were targeting. All of this was planned for these months. And so we knew what the show is, we knew what our audiences want. And we knew exactly what audiences we were catering to. So according to that the result has been pretty amazing," he says.

Speaking of the feedback and response that he’s been getting so far, he added, “Some people say it’s fantastic here. Some people say it’s okay, here. So there are too many parameters to decide whether the show is working or not, but at the end of the day, you have to understand that when a show is purpose-built for something, and if it delivers, it works wonders."

Besides the reels and comparisons, Karan and the show are subjected to trolling as well. Ask him if the trolling bothers him, and he explains, “At the end of the day if a scene is being recreated and if that’s what they’re complaining about, I don’t mind because that’s a calculated step as I said. Nobody has said that I’ve recreated Damon, if somebody says that then I’ll be like, oh sh*t."

“I have created Veer myself and I do think I have given it a very unique take. Over my years of doing characters in TV, Veer is someone I’ve never played. The kind of vulnerability, angst, anger and strength that Veer has, is very unique. So that is my job. Writing a show is not a part of it," he added.

When asked if he’s watched The Vampire Diaries, he replies in affirmative and added, “Damon will forever be my favourite. But if you compare a Damon with Veer, it’s different."

On a closing note he shared, “At the end of the day, I know for a fact that I am somebody who commands a position in the TV industry and I have to deliver. So when we talk about Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal, I had to deliver it, [to the best of my capabilities]. In order to deliver that, if I had to make memes against myself, so be it. I am getting the job done, I’m also a business person."

