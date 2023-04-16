Karan Kundrra Reveals Tejasswi Prakash Is a Better Kisser, Leaves Her Blushing In Throwback Video

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are everyone’s favourite for a reason. The two are widely loved by all and never shy away from expressing love toward each other. Last year, Tejasswi joined her beau Karan during the finale week of Kangana Ranaut’s Lock Upp when the two spilled several secrets about their relationship.

During the episode, Kangana asked the couple about who is a better kisser to which Karan pointed towards Tejasswi. However, the Naagin 6 actress said, “No no, he is very good". Following this, Karan added, “But the first time, I think you were very good". His ladylove also agreed and said, ‘yeah, I nailed it’. A video of the incident has now resurfaced on social media. Watch it here:

For the unversed, during the episode, Karan and Tejasswi were also asked about who likes do PDA (Public Display of Affection) more. While Tejasswi pointed towards Karan, the actor agreed and added, “I believe jo bhi karna hai thok ke karo, warna na karo." Following this, Kangana had also asked the couple about ‘Who likes to be on top?’ but clarified that she was talking about the game. However, Karan went on to say that Tejasswi likes to be on top and added, ‘I am not talking about the game’. His reply had left his ladylove blushing.

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash fell in love with each other in Bigg Boss 15 house. Since then, they have been ruling hearts.

On the work front, Karan is currently seen in Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal along with Reem Shaikh and Gashmeer Mahajani. On the other hand, Tejasswi is currently seen in Ektaa Kapoor’s Naagin 6. Her second Marathi movie - School College Ani Life also hit theatres recently.

