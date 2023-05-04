Karan Kundrra Spills Beans on Roka Plans With Tejasswi Prakash: 'She Tells Me, Mujhe Tera Time...'

Apart from Karan Kundrra’s professional life, his personal life often piques interest, especially his relationship with Tejasswi Prakash. The lovebirds dish out major couple goals and don’t shy away from expressing their love on social media as well as in public. In an exclusive conversation with News18 Showsha, the actor opens up about his love for the actress and how they push each other to grow individually.

In a world of social media trolling, and unnecessary comments floating on them, Karan shared that they both remain ‘unbothered’ as ‘these trolls are not paying their bills’. When asked about dealing with popularity and fame, he shared, that they have always remained ‘grounded’. “The best part about Tejasswi and me is that she’s been around for 12 years, I’ve been around for 14 years. Since both of us have seen our highs and lows, we have been very grounded. Today, when we came out of Bigg Boss, she’s doing her stuff, I’m doing mine. While we have that popularity, we also know that this fame and all is not gonna last."

He further added, “When this won’t last, we’ll do something else and again we’ll come back. So, it’s a part and parcel. As long as you understand that this hype and popularity keep coming and going away, the only thing you can do is become consistent. We compete with ourselves, we let each other grow individually. On your highs you will get a lot of love, on your lows you will get a lot of hate. But are these trollers paying your bills? They don’t even make any impact when it comes to the larger scheme of things."

Karan further said that he and Tejasswi don’t like to compete with each other when it comes to work. “We are only competitive about each other’s time (laughs)," Karan said. “Today when I woke up, we were all happy and then she went - you know mujhe bass tera time chaiye and I was like even I want the same. Yesterday she had an off, I packed up early too. And then we were together, her brother’s here. We went out we ate we came back, watched a film. We love spending time with each other and make the most of it".

When asked if they have the time to watch each other’s shows, the actor said, “No, we don’t have the time, with our hectic schedules. I don’t watch my shows either."

He shared, “Agar competition karna hainaa toh mujhe lagta hai ki ek level pe hona chaiye". The actor shared that they as a couple have big dreams and aspirations. “We have big dreams and we are pushing each other to pursue them. Every three or four days we sit and discuss our goals. I see something on Instagram I send it to her and she sends me inspiring posts too - that Karan we have to do this, accomplish that. Our goals are set at a much higher level. We aren’t nibba-nibbis."

On a closing note, we ask about a possibility of a roka ceremony since all their families have met each other, he laughs it off saying, “Thik hai, kuch karte hai."

