Karan Kundrra's Adorable Reaction To GF Tejasswi Prakash's Dance Rehearsal Is The Cutest Thing Ever; Watch

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are undoubtedly one of the most loved couples in tinsel town. Be it red carpet events or causal dinner dates, they are often captured by the paparazzi. Having said that, the duo were recently spotted in town. Tejasswi had stepped out for her dance classes and her boyfriend accompanied her.

Post which, the duo were captured by the paparazzi. While Tejasswi kept it cool and comfy in a pink top teamed with baggy denims, Karan, on the other hand, looked dapper in a black T shirt teamed with black track pants. Fans on seeing the video, dropped heartfelt comments including ‘cuties’, ‘couple goals’, and ‘Bestest’.

Have a look at the video :

Karan and Tejasswi don’t shy away from expressing their love on social media as well as in public. Earlier last month, in an exclusive conversation with News18 Showsha, the actor opened up about his love for the actress and how they push each other to grow individually.