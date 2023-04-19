Karan Tacker NOT Participating In Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, Says 'Not Even Approached' | Exclusive

Actor Karan Tacker has clarified that he will not be participating in the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. When News18 Showsha approached the Special Ops actor, he revealed that there is ‘no truth’ to reports claiming that he is likely to participate in Rohit Shetty’s show. Tacker further revealed that he was ‘not even approached’ for KKK 13. Asked if he will be participating in the stunt-based reality show, Karan Tacker clearly stated, ‘not at all’.

Karan Tacker’s clarification comes hours after a report by IANS claimed that he was in talks with the makers of KKK 13. “Karan has been approached for ‘KKK13’. If things work out between the makers and the actor, he can be seen on the show," a source cited by the news agency claimed.

Karan Tacker was last seen in Khakee: The Bihar Chapter in which he played the role of IPS Amit Lodha. The show was widely appreciated by all. Prior to this, Tacker worked in several successful shows including Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Special Ops and Rang Badalti Odhani among others.

Meanwhile, earlier today, it was confirmed that Bigg Boss 16 runner-up Shiv Thakare is the first contestant of Khatron Ke Khiladi. The Marathi actor called it a ‘dream come true’ and said, “I have overcome many fears in my life, and I’m thrilled about facing the ultimate series of khatras in this epic show under the guidance of action guru Rohit Shetty. This show has always been on my checklist after Bigg Boss and I feel my Bappa granted my wish yet again. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and I’m ready to test my mental and physical strength on the show."

The buzz is that Archana Gautam and Soundarya Sharma are also likely to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Among others, Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta’s names are also reportedly being considered. Lock Upp winner and stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui and actor Mohsin Khan is also likely to participate in the show.

