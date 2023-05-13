Katha Ankahee Actor Adnan Khan To MARRY Soon, Says 'I Am Looking For...'

Adnan Khan, the popular TV actor, has been setting the screen on fire with his undeniable charm and talent. From his stellar performances to his magnetic chemistry with Aditi Sharma, the actor has won the hearts of viewers across the country. But it’s not just his on-screen persona that has caught everyone’s attention - his recent statements about his personal life have also made headlines. The actor, in a recent interview, expressed his desire to settle down and get married soon.

“I am looking to settle down, which means getting married very soon. I am looking for an arranged marriage as I am quite traditional in this regard," he told ETimes. Adnan Khan revealed that his family is helping him find his life partner, but he has asked them to wait until his show Katha is over. “The hunt is on by my family but I have just asked them to give me some time till my show Katha is going on," he added.

Further, in his conversation, Adan Khan said he is grateful for all the support he has been receiving from the television audience for his role in Katha Ankahee. The actor expressed his contentment with his professional front. Following his successful stint in the show Ishq Subhan Allah, he decided to take a hiatus to focus on a personal project. He poured his heart and soul into a short film, taking on several roles, such as acting, producing, directing, and writing. The project demanded a great deal of his time and energy, but upon completion, he felt a renewed passion for acting and wished to find an appropriate opportunity to display his abilities. That is when he landed a role in Katha Ankahee.

He even went on to share his show preferences on television. The actor said he has a soft spot for the “typical masala" shows when it comes to TV shows. However, he recognizes that every show and film has a distinct audience and refuses to judge any production based solely on its content. Adnan Khan shared that his outlook shifted after creating his debut project, and he has a newfound appreciation for the hard work and creativity that goes into producing any show.

Along with Adnan Khan, Katha Ankahee stars Aditi Sharma, Sheen Dass, Samar Virmani, and Preeti Amin in significant roles. The show airs on Sony Entertainment Television every Monday to Friday at 8:30 pm.